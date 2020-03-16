BARRIE -- Hospitals across the region are taking extra caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital has implemented restrictions on visitors as a precaution to cut down the spread of the virus.

All visitors will be screened before entering the facility, and visitors' hours have been reduced from 24 hours to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice.

The hospital is only allowing one visitor per patient effective immediately, with some exceptions for compassionate or clinical grounds.

The same restrictions are in place at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, including the postponement of all non-urgent surgical cases.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston has restricted visiting hours to a three-hour window from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., except for anyone deemed to be essential support.

In Penetanguishene, the Waypoint Centre for Mental Care will suspend all visits starting Tuesday. There are exceptions in place, and those will be assessed "on a case by case basis, including end of life or palliative circumstances."

While there have been no cases of COVID-19 identified in Collingwood, visitor restrictions are also in place at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital to protect patients. "The situation is fluid and will continue to change," states the hospital's website.

Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is also screening visitors but does not currently have any visitor restrictions in place.