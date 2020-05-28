BARRIE, ONT. -- A long-term care home in downtown Barrie has been cleared of COVID-19 after an outbreak devastated the facility.

The health unit says 11 residents of the Owen Hill Care Community passed away after becoming infected during the outbreak.

The outbreak was first declared on April 24.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, 27 residents became infected, along with 21 staff members.

In a statement, officials offered their condolences to the families of the residents who passed away from the virus.

"We remain incredibly grateful for the demonstrated support of all residents, families, and the entire community of Barrie, who have done so much to support and inspire the Owen Hill team amidst the crisis."