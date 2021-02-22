BARRIE, ONT. -- The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) for Youth Haven raised a record $59,402 on Saturday with a virtual walk to support youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Nearly 200 participants and 40 teams in Barrie braved the cold in solidarity with those who have no choice.

Youth Haven reports one in three people using shelter services in Simcoe County are youth.

"It's an alarming number," said Lucy Gowers, Youth Haven executive director. "But at the same time, the number of participants and the amount of money raised during CNOY shows people believe in the work Youth Haven does."

Youth Haven has helped over 400 young people.