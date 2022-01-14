Virtual 'Power of the Purse' event returns to support women entering the workforce

The 'Power of the Purse' event is back for another year.

The proceeds from the virtual event will go towards Dress For Success Orillia and Barrie, a program that supports women who are entering or re-entering the workforce.

The sixth annual event will bring musical guests and the chance for viewers to bid on designer handbags and gifts from the comfort of home. More than 80 items are up for auction.

The silent auction will open on Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. and close during the live event on Jan. 29 at 8:15 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available, including VIP tickets. The VIP experience for two includes a bottle of wine, a handcrafted charcuterie board and a charcuterie for two. VIP guests will also receive a $31 receipt for tax purposes and will also be entered for a draw to win a designer handbag.

Guests are recommended to have two devices for use during the live event on Jan. 29: one to watch the Livestream and another to bid on items.

Ticket information can be found here.