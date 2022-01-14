Virtual 'Power of the Purse' event returns to support women entering the workforce

A purse available in the Power of the Purse virtual auction in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2022 (KC Colby/CTV News) A purse available in the Power of the Purse virtual auction in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2022 (KC Colby/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories