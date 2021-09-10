Virtual fundraising run supports grieving families

Barrie, Ont. -

A fundraising event borne from one couple's grief helps support families dealing with pregnancy or infant loss.

The annual Bridget's Run is held next month in honour of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The one to five-kilometre run/walk is open to participants of all ages.

Barrie runner Nadya Stewart teamed up with Bridget's Bunnies as the 2021 Bridget's Run ambassador to help raise awareness about the virtual event.

"I thought it was a great opportunity for me to start my healing journey with this run," the 36-year-old mother said.

Stewart said she knows firsthand the grief a parent goes through after a loss. "I had two early miscarriages within five weeks at the end of 2019," she shared.

She has already surpassed her goal of raising $1,300.

Funds raised help Bridget's Bunnies and community partners provide bereavement support for families.

Stewart wants grieving parents to know they're not alone on their journey. "There are others out there who have gone through it and are willing and able to support you."

The virtual run takes place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Complete information on Bridget's Run is available here.