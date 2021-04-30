BARRIE, ONT. -- Mother's Day is quickly approaching, so if you're looking for a unique gift for your mother or yourself, there's a virtual high tea that also benefits service dogs.

The first Virtual Mother's Day High Tea was held last fall at Zu Zu Fashion Boutique in Barrie.

A $50 ticket buys a boxed high tea with all the trimmings to be delivered to your doorstep on Sat. May 8.

Registrants will enjoy a fashion show, courtesy of Zu Zu Fashion Boutique.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Cope Service Dogs, which provides training for dogs to help change the lives of people with disabilities

"The training is two years long," explained Tracey Baker, Zu Zu Fashion Boutique owner. "It's a significant investment on the part of the organization. It costs $30,000 to train one dog."

Comedian Andrea Murray will emcee the virtual event happening on Sun., May 9 at 1 pm.