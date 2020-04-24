ELMVALE -- With schools across Ontario closed and distance learning becoming the new norm, some students in Elmvale have been attending a virtual classroom.

"Twenty-five years ago, we couldn't have done anything like this," says Elmvale District High School teacher Jason Monck.

The Simcoe County District School Board recently distributed 4,000 devices to students without the proper technology at home.

Monck says his grade 7 students transitioned to the new learning format with ease.

"They all use technology every day in the classroom anyway, so it hasn't been that big a jump for them to do this online learning."

Teachers are utilizing multiple virtual platforms to connect with students and maintain routines, as well as phone calls and emails.

"Right away, we were getting information - communication - so within a couple days, they were on a roll, so no concerns here," explains mom Amy Westcott.

Monck says the virtual lessons will continue as long as the province keeps schools closed to students.