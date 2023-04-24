'Violent' vehicle theft in Barrie leads to arrest of 31-year-old suspect

Police say a 31-year-old man is in custody following a "violent" vehicle theft in Barrie.

Police say the suspect "violently" took the vehicle from the owner on Eugenia Street and drove in a "dangerous" manner.

They say several police cruisers were damaged trying to stop the driver.

Officers followed the vehicle to Penetanguishene Road, where the vehicle was brought to a halt.

A police cruiser and allegedly stolen vehicle are damaged on Penetanguishene Road in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., April 24, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

There is no word on any charges at this point, as police say the investigation is ongoing.