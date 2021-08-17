BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police arrested an Orillia man in connection with a violent robbery in the Sunshine City.

According to police, the 35-year-old accused robbed a victim at an Elgin Street address in Orillia.

Police said the alleged robbery happened a few days before it was reported on Aug. 1.

They say the victim fled the area, and they later identified the suspect.

Officers arrested the accused more than a week later.

He is charged with violent robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possessing stolen property under $5,000, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.