Violent carjacking in Barrie results in nearly 30 charges for suspect

Police are revealing more details about a violent carjacking in Barrie Monday morning that resulted in nearly 30 charges and several damaged police cruisers.

According to Barrie police, the suspect stole the vehicle at knifepoint as the owner backed it out of his garage on Eugenia Street near the city's downtown.

Police say the suspect sped off at dangerously excessive speeds and was spotted by responding officers in a ditch near Berczy and Codrington Streets.

They say the suspect was able to get the vehicle out of the ditch and struck a marked police vehicle turning onto Codrington Street.

Police made several attempts to stop the stolen vehicle.

Officers managed to end the situation on Penetanguishene Road, south of Cheltenham Road and arrested the 30-year-old driver.

In the end, three marked police cruisers and the stolen vehicle were damaged.

"This incident concluded with no injuries to any member of the public or the Barrie Police Service but had the potential for a far more serious outcome," police noted in a release Tuesday.

The accused faces 27 criminal charges, including robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation, mischief, impaired driving, flight from police, and obstructing a police officer.