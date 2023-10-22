Vigil for victims of Hamas attack held In Barrie

A vigil was held in Barrie Sunday evening honouring the lives lost in the October 7th attacks in Israel.

Dozens of people gathered near Centennial Beach, holding the Israeli flag and lighting candles while also sharing speeches and prayers for those who have lost their lives.

"Each and everyone of us still has family in Israel; all of my family is in Israel, so we want them to know that we support them and we care," said Merav Noel, vigil organizer.

The images of Israelis lost in the attack were also on display at the vigil with its organizer adding that the vigil offers those with family in Israel the opportunity to mourn and support each other as the war continues.

"We want them to know that we will do whatever we can to help them, whether it’s to put awareness or whether we can donate, we will do whatever we can," said Noel.

The vigil was one of dozens of others that were held in cities across the country this weekend.