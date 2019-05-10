Featured
Vigil being held for dog that died after an alleged home invasion
A Labrador retriever, named Gus, died after an alleged home invasion in Owen Sound on May 1, 2019 can be seen in this undated photo. (Candace Dean/Facebook)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 11:38AM EDT
A candlelight vigil is being held for a dog that died following a home invasion.
The crime sparked outrage and compassion after the four-legged lab, named Gus, was allegedly attacked by an intruder armed with an axe during a break-in at an Owen Sound house.
A 23-year-old Owen Sound man faces several charges including cruelty to animals.
His mother has been quoted in the media saying he suffers from mental health issues and ‘is not a monster.’
The vigil is being held on Saturday at Harrison Park in Owen Sound at 8 p.m.