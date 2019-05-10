

CTV Barrie





A candlelight vigil is being held for a dog that died following a home invasion.

The crime sparked outrage and compassion after the four-legged lab, named Gus, was allegedly attacked by an intruder armed with an axe during a break-in at an Owen Sound house.

A 23-year-old Owen Sound man faces several charges including cruelty to animals.

His mother has been quoted in the media saying he suffers from mental health issues and ‘is not a monster.’

The vigil is being held on Saturday at Harrison Park in Owen Sound at 8 p.m.