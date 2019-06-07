

After several tips from CTV viewers, the dog that bit a young girl while she was out jogging in Barrie has been found.

The 12-year-old was running in the Warnica Road area just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday when the incident happened.

She said she saw a woman walking her dog and moved onto the grass to make room for them to go by, but without warning, she said the dog jerked its head and bit her.

The girl didn’t think the owner knew what had happened because she apologized and kept on going.

The injured girl managed to get to her bike back at her school and ride home. Once there, she made a closer inspection of her wound to find two deep puncture marks gushing blood.

Her mother took her the hospital immediately. She is now recovering.

The owner was contacted by the family and admitted she had no idea the girl had been bitten.

She is cooperating fully.