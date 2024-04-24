Video surveillance footage reveals bizarre break-in at local vet hospital

Barrie Police laid charges on a man after video surveillance captured him breaking into a store and smashing the front glass door.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of insecure premises at a veterinary hospital on Steel Street.

After arriving at the scene, they observed that the front glass door of the hospital had been smashed.

Video surveillance revealed a male suspect arriving at the hospital on a bicycle at 2:24 a.m. Three minutes later, he was observed leaving the hospital carrying a safe and riding away on his bike.

Video surveillance captured the entire incident, and responding officers were able to identify the suspect.

At 7:20 a.m., Barrie Police responded to a nearby residence in Oakley Park Square. The homeowner was awakened after a stolen safe was opened and thrown on her driveway.

Later that evening, officers on patrol in the area of Collier Street located a 43-year-old male of no fixed address.

Police charged the individual with break-and-entry, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing on Wednesday.