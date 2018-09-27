Police have launched an investigation after video surfaced of a man climbing onto a Barrie police cruiser and jumping through the back window.

The cruiser was parked in the city’s downtown when the incident occurred on Saturday around 2 a.m., just as the bars started closing for the night.

It’s a dangerous stunt that police say may have injured the man, and now police are looking for him.

The video has gone viral after being posted online.

Investigators say the man in the video could be facing mischief charges.