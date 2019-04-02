

CTV Barrie





John Graham, father of five and retired auto technician, cashed in $250,000 after scratching the top prize of a winning Instant Monopoly ticket.

He and his wife hope to “worry less,” buy a new car, take on home renovations and put a large amount towards their mortgage.

After scanning the ticket on his OLG app, he says he didn’t believe it at first. “I had to rescan it to make sure…then I sent a picture to my wife and told her I had won the top prize!”

It was a familiar feeling for the 57-year-old.

“I enjoy playing Instant tickets. I won big with Cash For Life back in 2014,” said Graham.

The winning Instant Monopoly ticket was purchased at Victoria Sunny Convenience on Albert Street in Victoria Harbour.