Victoria Harbour retiree wins $250,000 on a scratch ticket
John Graham of Victoria Harbour holds his winning cheque on April 2, 2019 (Photo Cred/OLG)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 2:00PM EDT
John Graham, father of five and retired auto technician, cashed in $250,000 after scratching the top prize of a winning Instant Monopoly ticket.
He and his wife hope to “worry less,” buy a new car, take on home renovations and put a large amount towards their mortgage.
After scanning the ticket on his OLG app, he says he didn’t believe it at first. “I had to rescan it to make sure…then I sent a picture to my wife and told her I had won the top prize!”
It was a familiar feeling for the 57-year-old.
“I enjoy playing Instant tickets. I won big with Cash For Life back in 2014,” said Graham.
The winning Instant Monopoly ticket was purchased at Victoria Sunny Convenience on Albert Street in Victoria Harbour.