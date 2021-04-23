BARRIE, ONT. -- A Victoria Harbour man is making big plans with his $250,000 lottery win.

Thomas Lacroix plays the lottery regularly and said he enjoys Instant Crosswords. "It's my time to relax, sit back and play my tickets."

The married father of two said when his ticket started to uncover several words, he checked it with the OLG App. "I was in shock."

Lacroix said he plans to buy a car, a new boat and take his family to Disney World when it's safe to do so.

"This win will help with my retirement," he added.

Instant Crossword scratch tickets are $10 a play with a top prize of $250,000. The odds of winning are one in 3.45.

Lacroix purchased his winning ticket at King's Little General Convenience on King Street in Midland.