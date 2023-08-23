Victoria Harbour man dies nearly a week after driveway shooting

A Victoria Harbour man shot in his driveway late last week has died, according to loved ones.

Investigators have yet to confirm the victim's identity, but sources confirmed to CTV News Jamie 'Bubba' Miller was shot several times outside his Maple Street home and rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday afternoon.

A GoFundMe campaign launched Wednesday stated Miller, a husband and father to seven, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Miller was the owner of Bubba's Pizza, formerly Palace Pizza, at the corner of Maple and Park Streets.

Police have called the incident isolated, adding they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.

Despite a massive police search on the ground and in the air following the shooting, no suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say they are looking for a vehicle of interest, a black four-door sedan, seen fleeing the scene. They encourage anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.

Anyone with information, including surveillance or dash cam video, is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.