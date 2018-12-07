

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Victims and families impacted by two major tragedies in Toronto this year have officially received millions of dollars raised to support their recovery.

The city says a campaign dubbed Toronto Strong raised more than $4 million to support both victims of an April van attack that killed 10 and injured 16, as well as a shooting on bustling Danforth Avenue that killed a teenage woman and a 10-year-old girl and wounded 13.

The funds were dispersed by former city mayor and longtime community activist Barbara Hall after consultations with victims, families, medical practitioners and social service providers.

The city did not say exactly how the money was distributed, but says deciding factors included both short and long-term injuries the survivors sustained.

It says the impacts of the deaths on surviving family members were also considered.

The city says it will start holding consultations on permanent memorials for the van attack and Danforth shooting victims early next year.