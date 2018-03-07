

Police have identified the three people who died in a fiery crash last month north of Parry Sound.

The OPP say an SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 69 on Feb. 6 in the Shawanaga First Nation Territory.

The SUV was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Twenty-year-old Hunter Chamberlain, 21-year-old Victoria Whitehead and three-year-old Bentley Whitehead, all from Sault Ste. Marie, died in the crash. They were all occupants in the SUV.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the crash.

Charges are not expected.