BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has been rushed to the hospital after being trapped inside a house in Barrie as a fire raged late Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived at the house, which appears to be a rooming home with several units, on Sunnidale Road around the dinner hour to find flames shooting from the rear.

Five people were inside at the time of the fire. Officials say four escaped; three of them were treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters found the fifth person inside the building. The victim's condition is unknown.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services managed to knock down the fire. Crews remained battling smoke and hot spots for several hours.

Viewer video provided by Teresa Nadine Villeneuve.