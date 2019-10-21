Police say the victim of an alleged stabbing is no longer in life-threatening condition, but he remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon around 12:30 on Maple Avenue. Police were busy combing for evidence at the scene throughout the day.

Barrie Police Service's Peter Leon says this is an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety.

No arrests have been made at this time and no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information that can help police with the investigation is asked to call Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.