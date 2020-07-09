Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Victim of deadly crash in Grey Highlands identified
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:11AM EDT
File image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Grey Highlands.
Police say the victim is 31-year-old Stephen Lappin, who was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the collision Tuesday evening at around 7:30 p-m and found the victim unresponsive in a blue minivan.
Police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the collision.