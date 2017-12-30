

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A 55-year-old woman has been confirmed as the victim of Friday’s two-vehicle crash in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Barrie that a 19-year-old man remains in critical condition in a Toronto-area trauma centre. He’s in the intensive care unit with a life-threatening brain injury.

Another passenger, a 27-year-old person, had surgery this afternoon and is in critical but stable condition.

OPP Constable Paul Nancekivell says the preliminary investigation reveals a pick-up truck was driving westbound on Old School Road, and failed to stop at a stop sign at Chinguacousy Road. It collided with a Honda Accord sedan.

The three people inside the pick-up truck, a 34-year-old man and his two young daughters, aged 5 and 6, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two more people inside the Honda also suffered minor injuries.

Roads were closed for more than seven hours while police completed their investigation.