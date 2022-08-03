Vicious attack leaves Wasaga Beach man in critical care
A man suffered serious injuries after a vicious attack on the weekend.
A call to 911 sent Huronia West OPP to a mobile home community on Cedar Grove Parkway in Wasaga Beach at 10:20 a.m.
Officers found the man inside the home suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Police are now looking for Gary Costa, a 39-year-old from Toronto who will be charged with various assault charges, possession of a weapon and mischief charges.
An arrest warrant for Costa has been issued. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged not approach him and call police immediately.
There is believed to be no risk to public safety as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
