‘Very dangerous situation’: Deteriorating explosives, old detonators destroyed
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 11:43AM EDT
Deteriorating explosives and old detonators have been destroyed after they were found on a property in Haliburton.
A property owner made the discovery in the area of Redkenn Road in Dysart et al on Thursday afternoon.
The explosives and detonators were being stored together. The OPP called it a “very dangerous situation.”
Because of the state of the explosives, a specialized disposal unit had to destroy the items at the scene.
The situation has since been deemed safe.