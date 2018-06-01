

Deteriorating explosives and old detonators have been destroyed after they were found on a property in Haliburton.

A property owner made the discovery in the area of Redkenn Road in Dysart et al on Thursday afternoon.

The explosives and detonators were being stored together. The OPP called it a “very dangerous situation.”

Because of the state of the explosives, a specialized disposal unit had to destroy the items at the scene.

The situation has since been deemed safe.