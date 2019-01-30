

CTV Barrie





Verdicts were handed down in court on Wednesday afternoon in a case involving multiple pharmacy robberies in Bradford and York Region.

Robert Collings, 28, of Bradford was found guilty in five of the six pharmacy robberies he was accused of executing between October 2016 and January 2017.

South Simcoe Police says that in 2016 two Bradford pharmacies were robbed, and four more were held up in York Region between December 2016 and January 2017.

Police also charged a second Bradford man, 23-year-old Cole Boardman, for participating in one of the robberies.

He was captured on surveillance video wielding a knife in one hand, while the pair demanded narcotics.

The judge revealed there was damning evidence recovered from his, and Boardman’s, cell phones.

The court heard Collings often googled the robberies after they happened, reading various media stories.

The pair is scheduled to appear back in court in April, with their sentencing still months away.