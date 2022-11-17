Verdict reached in Penetanguishene man's murder trial

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

A Penetanguishene man on trial for the death of his father in 2019 has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Following more than four weeks of court proceedings, the jury reached its decision Thursday afternoon, just one day after closing submissions wrapped up.

On February 11, 2019, Brad McKee was arrested after his father was found in a bloodied bathroom ensuite with a fatal stab wound to his neck.

During the trial, the court heard the jab severed 59-year-old Bill McKee's carotid artery and jugular vein.

The Crown argued McKee forcibly confined his parents inside their Penetanguishene home on that fateful night and took his father's life while his mother ran to the neighbour's to call 911.

McKee's mother testified her son appeared drunk that night and that he told them, "It's time to kill."

His mother told the courtroom that when she returned to the house from the neighbour's, she found her husband lying on the bathroom floor with his neck cut and blood "squirting" from the wound.

She testified McKee was trying to cut his neck and refused to drop the knife, telling officers to shoot him.

McKee's defence lawyer tried to convince the jury her client was in the throes of a "devastating mental health crisis."

She said he was a broken, sick, suicidal person who never intended to kill his father.

In the end, the defence couldn't persuade the jury to find McKee guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The finding of guilt carries with it a mandatory life sentence.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 9.