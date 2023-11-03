Verdict reached in fatal hit-and-run in 2018 that claimed life of Springwater man

A jury tasked with deciding the fate of a Newmarket woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Springwater Township five years ago that claimed the life of 27-year-old Dominik Adamek has reached its verdict.

The jury of five men and seven women found Maimuna Baldeh guilty of failing to stop at an accident causing death.

While there was no dispute Baldeh hit Adamek; the question was whether she knew she had hit him.

Baldeh testified she had no idea she fatally struck Adamek on the morning of May 5, 2018, as he walked home along Wilson Road after a night out.

The 35-year-old woman claimed she thought something had fallen off the truck travelling in front of her that morning and that it was too dark to see what had happened.

The Crown argued it was inconceivable to believe Baldeh didn't see Adamek when he hit her windshield.

"It defies logic and common sense that Ms. Baldeh, she could see the truck in front of her but could not see the person in the laneway in front of her," the Crown stated during closing submissions on Wednesday. "When Ms. Baldeh hit Mr. Adamek with her bumper, her headlights would've illuminated him at the front end of her hood."

Dominik Adamek is pictured. (Supplied)

Adamek's family pleaded for months after his death for the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward. A $50,000 reward was offered for information. No one ever came forward.

The family of Dominik Adamek outside the Barrie, Ont., courthouse on Fri., Nov. 3, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Police arrested and charged Baldeh nine months later, having found body shop invoices in her glovebox from two days after the deadly hit-and-run.

Adamek died of multiple force blunt trauma, suffering injuries to his spine and brain.

Outside the courthouse, the Adamek family said the guilty verdict was a relief after years of agony.

"The right thing was done, and the jury knew what to do and what the truth was, and the truth was she hit him, and she killed him, and she knew," said Adamek's younger brother, Kristian Adamek.

Baldeh was released following the verdict, sentencing is scheduled for January 31.