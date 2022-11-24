Verdict delivered in manslaughter trial of ping pong game turned deadly
The jury reached a decision just hours after starting deliberations in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter and assault after his uncle died following a ping pong game that turned violent.
The jury of seven women and five men found Anmol Saggu, 30, not guilty on both charges Thursday afternoon.
After the verdict was delivered, Saggu walked out of the Orangeville courthouse beside his lawyer, Peter Brauti.
"I'm just feeling thankful to the jury and thankful to Mr. Brauti. Still feeling sad for my uncle that he's not with us right now. I'm glad that everything is over," Saggu told CTV News.
During the two-week trial, the court heard a fight broke out in the early morning hours in November 2019 at a house in Mono, and shortly afterward, Taranjit Singh Osahan was dead.
Police arrested Saggu after learning he pushed his uncle during the fight, who minutes later collapsed and never regained consciousness.
Saggu testified his uncle got in his face, so he put his hands on his chest to make space between them. His cousin, he told the court, then punched him repeatedly in the face for laying his hands on the 50-year-old man.
The Crown suggested Saggu initiated the fight and that he was angry, frustrated and aggressive.
Meanwhile, a forensic expert who performed an autopsy on Taranjit told the court the deceased was at risk of "sudden death at any time" due to a severe long-standing heart problem.
Dr. Ashwyn Rajagopalan said several factors could have contributed to Taranjit's cardiac arrhythmia.
"This could have happened with minimal physical activity," he testified. "This could have happened in his sleep."
"Justice was done," said the defence lawyer. "Make no mistake, nobody is celebrating. My client lost his uncle. It's tragic, and he's just happy that he can move on."
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Thousands of Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic, study suggests
A new study suggests that around one in eight older Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic.
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
Atlantic
-
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
-
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in latest reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its latest reporting period, and 10 new COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, in its weekly report Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Quebec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China denied on Thursday that he was a flight risk and said he wanted to stay in Canada to fight the charges.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa public school board resumes debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of Greater Toronto Area, affecting airports
Dense fog descended on much of southern Ontario on Thursday, posing hazardous driving conditions and affecting operations at airports.
-
Senior robbed of wallet in Toronto emergency room
An Ontario senior had to defend herself in the emergency room of a Toronto hospital Wednesday after she was robbed by another patient.
Kitchener
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
Coalition says Waterloo region had more hospital beds in the 1960s than today
The Ontario Health Coalition issued another call to the province to address the staffing shortage in hospitals, during an online town hall Wednesday.
-
Brant County road closed for 'sudden death investigation'
Salt Springs Church Road in Brant County has been temporarily closed due to a sudden death investigation, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
London
-
Third person charged in fatal hit-and-run last April: London police
A third person is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of 38-year-old Thou Roeun last April, London police said Thursday.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say
Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Windsor
-
How are retailers preparing for Black Friday deals?
With the holidays upon us, financial experts are reminding consumers to avoid overspending and impulsive buys as Black Friday deals entice people to spend. Multiple surveys suggest a majority of Canadians will continue to spend the same amount this year as last. However, last year's budget will not go as far this year due to the rising cost of living.
-
WRH’s hiring of 7 offload assistants may pull resources from already-strained paramedic system, says union
In an effort to prevent Windsor-Essex from re-entering “Code Black” — which is declared when there are no ambulances available to immediately respond to emergency calls — Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is looking to hire seven paramedics that will assist with ambulance offloads.
-
Highway 3 Widening Project moves forward as RFP stage closes
The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project.
Calgary
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Authorities chase down runaway ostriches in Taber, Alta.
It was a strange situation in one southern Alberta community on Thursday where police were called to help wrangle some runaway ostriches.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood
Saskatoon police have received multiple reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.
-
BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library
Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.
-
Sask. Lutheran minister resigns after investigation confirms he targeted women online
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
Edmonton
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Vancouver
-
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
-
'Unacceptable': Indigenous women call on VPD to release video where officers mocked sexual harassment complaints
Indigenous women leaders in B.C. are demanding the release of a video where Vancouver police officers mocked and ridiculed sexual harassment complaints within the department.