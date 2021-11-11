Vehicle tears through garage in Essa

BARRIE, ONT. -

A homeowner in Essa is picking up the pieces after a crash severely damaged the standalone garage Thursday evening.

According to Essa Fire, the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lee Avenue. A vehicle drove through both the front and rear of the garage, ending up in the backyard.

One person was assessed on scene by paramedics but was not transported to hospital.

There's no word at this point on a cause or damage estimate.