Vehicle tears through garage in Essa

Emergency crews in Essa respond to a collision where a vehicle drove through a standalone garage on Lee Avenue on Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) Emergency crews in Essa respond to a collision where a vehicle drove through a standalone garage on Lee Avenue on Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories