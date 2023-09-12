Vehicle stolen in targeted armed robbery at Caledon home: OPP

Provincial police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a home in Caledon.

Officers were called to Heather Street, near Hurontario Street, shortly after midnight on Monday after police say three suspects forced their way into the house and demanded several items.

Police say the suspects had a knife and stole money, a black 2019 Acura MDX with an Ontario licence plate number CYPP 068, and several other items.

No injuries were reported.

The Caledon Major Crime Unit is investigating, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and say there is no threat to public safety.

They ask anyone with information, including dash cam or security footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.