Police have seized a vehicle in the ongoing investigation of a double homicide.

Human remains belonging to 34-year-old Deidra Ann Smith and 35-year-old Ghislain “Justin” Robichaud were found in the area of Glamor Lake Road in Highlands East Township on Jan. 21.

Both Smith and Robichaud are from the St. Catharines area. On Feb. 21, investigators searched a home in St. Catharines, seizing a vehicle and other evidence.

Police haven’t said where the pair was killed. A suspect hasn’t been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.