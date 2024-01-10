BARRIE
Barrie

    • Vehicle rollover on County Road 27 temporarily closes area

    Emergency crews block County Road 27 temporarily following a van rollover on Wed., Jan. 10, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Emergency crews block County Road 27 temporarily following a van rollover on Wed., Jan. 10, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

    Emergency crews closed a section of County Road 27 after a driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.

    An official told CTV News the sprinter van rolled over after hitting the ditch Wednesday afternoon.

    Crews closed the area between Flos Road 3 and Rainbow Valley Road for vehicle recovery.

    No injuries were reported.

    The road was slushy at the time of the crash, but police have yet to confirm whether road conditions were a factor.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News