Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located

Mark Nevins, 57, has been missing since March 21, 2022, in Huntsville, Ont., and his vehicle (R) was located near a body of water. (Credit/Huntsville OPP) Mark Nevins, 57, has been missing since March 21, 2022, in Huntsville, Ont., and his vehicle (R) was located near a body of water. (Credit/Huntsville OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn

As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver