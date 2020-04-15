BARRIE -- Two people were taken to the hospital by emergency crews after the vehicle they were travelling in lost control on Highway 11 in Burk's Falls.

Almaguin Highlands OPP said the vehicle struck a guard rail, flipped and landed on its roof on Tuesday night.

The driver and passenger's injuries are unknown.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area for several hours, they have since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate what caused the single-vehicle collision.