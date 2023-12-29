BARRIE
Barrie

    • Vehicle impounded after driver is nabbed 'high-tailing it,' OPP says

    A tow truck loads up a vehicle to take to the impound yard in Tiny Township, Ont., on Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023. (Source: OPP) A tow truck loads up a vehicle to take to the impound yard in Tiny Township, Ont., on Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police nabbed a driver allegedly "high-tailing it" down a road in Tiny Township.

    Police say the 25-year-old driver from Tay Township was speeding 110 kilometres per hour along Baseline Road on Thursday.

    "110 in a 60km/h gets you a tow, large impound fees, big fat fine on court day, cab bill, all to start 2024," OPP posted on social media concerning the incident.

    The stunt driving charge resulted in an automatic 30-day licence suspension and 45-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

