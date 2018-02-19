Featured
Vehicle fires investigated as arson in Ramara
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 12:03PM EST
The OPP are now treating two vehicle fires that happened in Ramara Township earlier this month as arson.
On Feb. 11, emergency crews rushed to an address on Willison Side Road after two vehicles were found engulfed in flames.
The Ramara fire department was able to extinguish the flames. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.