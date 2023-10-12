Barrie

    • Vehicle fire spreads, causing 'significant' damage to Alliston home

    A vehicle fire spread to a home on Tottenham Road in New Tecumseth on Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge). A vehicle fire spread to a home on Tottenham Road in New Tecumseth on Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge).

    Emergency crews in New Tecumseth spent several hours on the scene of a fire in Alliston Thursday afternoon.

    The call first came in after 3 p.m. for a fire in the engine of an RV parked on a private property on Tottenham Road.

    According to officials, the fire spread to the home on the property. One person was inside at the time but managed to get out.

    No injuries were reported.

    The home is said to be significantly damaged, although the estimated cost hasn't been finalized.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News