Vehicle fire spreads, causing 'significant' damage to Alliston home

Emergency crews in New Tecumseth spent several hours on the scene of a fire in Alliston Thursday afternoon.

The call first came in after 3 p.m. for a fire in the engine of an RV parked on a private property on Tottenham Road.

According to officials, the fire spread to the home on the property. One person was inside at the time but managed to get out.

No injuries were reported.

The home is said to be significantly damaged, although the estimated cost hasn't been finalized.