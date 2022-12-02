Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Hwy 11 in Severn Bridge
Parts of the northbound lane on Highway 11 between Southwood Road and Sparrow Lake Road in Severn Bridge remain closed following a vehicle fire Friday morning.
OPP closed both northbound and southbound lanes after arriving on scene at about 4:30 a.m.
Southbound lanes were reopened shortly after being closed; however, the right lane heading northbound near Sparrow Lake Route D remains closed for cleanup.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.1 per cent in November
Statistics Canada says employment was little changed in November as the economy added a modest 10,000 jobs. In its latest labour force survey, the federal agency says Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.1 per cent last month.
What this week's big bank earnings say about the state of Canada's economy ahead of a possible recession
The Q4 2022 earnings reports from Canada's big banks are showing signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down ahead of a potential recession, with some signs of optimism.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies
Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
Atlantic
-
Two in hospital, one in custody following reported shootings at Fredericton trailer park
Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one person is in custody following a report of two shootings in a Fredericton trailer park Friday morning.
-
Scrambling for aircraft in N.S. mass shooting, RCMP told to 'pound sand': official
Transcripts of calls between the RCMP and search and rescue officials in Halifax show an overall lack of understanding of what was required to have a military aircraft assist during the search for a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020.
-
Mi'kmaq First Nation, environmental group work on creating zero-emission lobster boat
An environmental charity and Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia are partnering to develop the first generation of electric lobster boats on the East Coast.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday. He is calling on nurses to come and help out at busy Info-Santé 811 phone line, which received around 10,000 calls on Wednesday.
-
Woman, 36, arrested in connection with attempted murder in Quebec City
A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Quebec City Friday night in connection with an attempted murder. A 911 call was made earlier that morning around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered an elderly man with a head injury. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.
-
Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The snow may be sparse, but it's never too soon to get into the holiday spirit. Here are a few things to do in and around Montreal this weekend, with a festive twist.
Ottawa
-
Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
-
National security officials planning for 2023 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: adviser to PM
The national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that senior officials are planning ahead for the possibility of another 'Freedom Convoy' protest in early 2023.
-
Mouse droppings found on pizza at Chelsea, Que. school
A western Quebec school board is warning parents of students at a Chelsea, Que. school that two pizzas delivered for a pizza lunch were contaminated with mouse feces.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith Friday morning.
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
Special weather statement in effect for strong winds across most of southern Ontario
Toronto is in store for a couple more days of strong winds today and tomorrow.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues
The Christmas Fantasy light display in Victoria Park will be scaled back this holiday season, with organizers citing past vandalism and safety concerns.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
-
Two taken to hospital, police investigated reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported stabbing in Kitchener, and say two people were taken to hospital Thursday night.
London
-
Major blaze being battled in London
London fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at 172 Roberts Ave.
-
All of southern Ontario under special weather statement
All of southern Ontario is covered by a special weather statement Friday morning.
-
Police release photos of suspect in September sexual assault investigation
London police have released a photo of a sexual assault suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on a city bus in September.
Northern Ontario
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
-
Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith Friday morning.
Windsor
-
$73,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police have made a $73,500 drug bust in the municipality after using a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. According to police, officer seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
-
Weather statement in effect for entire region
All of southern Ontario is covered by a special weather statement Friday morning.
-
Man in custody following six hour stand-off with Windsor police
Windsor police say a man is in custody following a six hour stand-off in the Riverside area.
Calgary
-
NORTHBOUND LANES REOPENED
NORTHBOUND LANES REOPENED | 1 man dead, 1 in custody after fatal head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail
A portion of Deerfoot Trail has been closed between the 32nd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.E. exits in both directions as the Calgary Police Service investigates a fatal early morning crash.
-
Constitutional questions: UCP ministers say proposed Sovereignty Act won't violate the law
Some of the Alberta Sovereignty Act's former critics are now defending it, as questions about its constitutionality continue to swirl.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's forecast: Brief return to cool weather before it's cold again
Extreme cold now, run-of-the-mill cold later in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Penitentiary placed guards on leave after alleged assault, FSIN says
Four correctional officers were placed on leave after allegedly assaulting an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says.
-
'Cautiously optimistic': Lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash waiting on Federal Court
A lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says he's cautiously optimistic that he will get the chance to argue against his client's possible deportation before Federal Court.
-
Last stop for Saskatoon Christmas lights tour staple after 15 years
In the dark days of winter, one home in Nutana has been a guiding light.
Edmonton
-
More shelter space coming, but some worry it is too late for Edmonton's vulnerable
Six people have died in encampments since the cold weather began, as the city and provincial governments prepare further shelter capacity.
-
Firefighters called to Allendale home
Firefighters were called to Edmonton's Allendale community early Friday morning.
-
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: report
A new report by the Centre for Future Work found that growth in corporate profits this year compared to pre-pandemic has been concentrated in a small number of sectors where consumer prices have also risen the fastest.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman behind 'dystopian' commercial found 'death care' easier than health care
A Metro Vancouver woman who garnered national attention earlier this year is doing so again, posthumously, in a "disturbing" viral video that has prompted fierce criticism of a Canadian department store.
-
'I believe I had checked well enough': Worker at B.C. group home where Cree teen found dead in closet testifies
A worker at the B.C. group home where Traevon Desjarlais was found dead in his closet days after he went missing told a coroner's inquest he checked the teen's room repeatedly – but there was no sign of him.
-
Metchosin murder trial: One of accused no longer part of proceedings
The murder trial of two inmates accused of killing a Vancouver Island man after escaping a minimum security federal prison took a sudden turn this week.