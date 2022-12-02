Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Hwy 11 in Severn Bridge

Parts of the northbound lane on Highway 11 between Southwood Road and Sparrow Lake Road in Severn Bridge remain closed following a vehicle fire Friday morning.

OPP closed both northbound and southbound lanes after arriving on scene at about 4:30 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 SevernBridge: the highway is closed in both directions between Sparrow Lake Route D and Southwood Rd due to a vehicle fire. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/7fKsWNyMcj — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 2, 2022

Southbound lanes were reopened shortly after being closed; however, the right lane heading northbound near Sparrow Lake Route D remains closed for cleanup.