Vehicle fire impacts Highway 400 southbound traffic

A vehicle fire snarled southbound traffic on Highway 400 on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters battled the intense heat Mother Nature supplied, along with the flames that engulfed a car just south of King Road in King Township shortly after 1 p.m.

Provincial police closed several lanes for crews to extinguish the blaze, leaving only the HOV lane open to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

The highway has since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle fire.