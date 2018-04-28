

CTV Barrie





Traffic came to a grinding halt on Highway 400 early Saturday afternoon after an SUV caught fire.

The OPP shut down all northbound lanes north of Highway 89 in Innisfil around 12:30 p.m.

The closure lasted for about half an hour, while emergency responders worked to get the fire under control.

The charred black SUV was then loaded onto a tow truck.

Paramedics say no one was injured.

It’s not yet clear what may have caused the fire.