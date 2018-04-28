Featured
Vehicle fire briefly shuts down part of Hwy. 400
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 7:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 8:46PM EDT
Traffic came to a grinding halt on Highway 400 early Saturday afternoon after an SUV caught fire.
The OPP shut down all northbound lanes north of Highway 89 in Innisfil around 12:30 p.m.
The closure lasted for about half an hour, while emergency responders worked to get the fire under control.
The charred black SUV was then loaded onto a tow truck.
Paramedics say no one was injured.
It’s not yet clear what may have caused the fire.