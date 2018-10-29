Featured
South Simcoe Police is investigating a two vehicle crash in Bradford that forced one vehicle to strike a house on Oct. 29, 2018 (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 6:01PM EDT
South Simcoe Police is investigating after a vehicle struck a house in Bradford on Monday morning.
Police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Barrie Street at Scanlon Avenue.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision struck a house.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the house, a 36-year-old Bradford woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
A building inspector has been called in to assess the damage to the house.
The investigation is ongoing.