South Simcoe Police is investigating after a vehicle struck a house in Bradford on Monday morning.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Barrie Street at Scanlon Avenue.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision struck a house.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the house, a 36-year-old Bradford woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

A building inspector has been called in to assess the damage to the house.

The investigation is ongoing.