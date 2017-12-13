Featured
Vehicle clocked going 105 km/h through school zone
A South Simcoe Police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 3:17PM EST
Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old woman after she was clocked going more than double the speed limit in a school zone.
South Simcoe police say an officer was in Innisfil, Ont., on Tuesday when he noticed a speeding vehicle.
They say the vehicle was going 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving and police say her licence has been suspended for seven days and they've impounded the car.