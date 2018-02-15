

CTV Barrie





A Caledon man has been charged after police say he was caught driving more than double the speed limit on Highway 9.

An officer conducting radar enforcement on the highway near Kennedy Road on Wednesday night reported clocking a vehicle at 158 km/h.

The posted speed limit on this stretch of Highway 9 is 60 km/h.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 20 year old, was charged with stunt driving. The man’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.

The accused will appear in court in April.