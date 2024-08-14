Variety of drugs lead to bust in Muskoka

A search warrant at a home on Main Street led to multiple charges in Muskoka.

Muskoka and Orillia’s Community Street Crime Units (CSCUs), along with the Ontario Provincial Police’s Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), recovered 39 tools and pieces of machinery previously stolen from a local business on August 2.

Additionally, police seized:

203.70 grams of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)

98.76 grams of Cocaine

39.79 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Four Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Vape Pens

119.05 grams of Illicit Cannabis

51 millilitres of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

$5,130 Canadian Currency

Miscellaneous Tablets

Police arrested a 44-year-old Huntsville man on possession, trafficking and property obtained by crimes over $5,000 charges.

A 30-year-old Huntsville woman is also facing possession and property obtained by crimes over $5,000 charges.

The accused were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 17.