    • Variety of drugs lead to bust in Muskoka

    Pills are shown in this undated file image. (Martinwimmer / Istock.com) Pills are shown in this undated file image. (Martinwimmer / Istock.com)
    A search warrant at a home on Main Street led to multiple charges in Muskoka.

    Muskoka and Orillia’s Community Street Crime Units (CSCUs), along with the Ontario Provincial Police’s Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), recovered 39 tools and pieces of machinery previously stolen from a local business on August 2.

    Additionally, police seized:

    • 203.70 grams of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)
    • 98.76 grams of Cocaine
    • 39.79 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)
    • Four Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Vape Pens
    • 119.05 grams of Illicit Cannabis
    • 51 millilitres of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
    • $5,130 Canadian Currency
    • Miscellaneous Tablets

    Police arrested a 44-year-old Huntsville man on possession, trafficking and property obtained by crimes over $5,000 charges. 

    A 30-year-old Huntsville woman is also facing possession and property obtained by crimes over $5,000 charges.

    The accused were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 17.

