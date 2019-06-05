

CTV Barrie





A popular tourist attraction in Bruce County has been vandalized.

Police say that between Friday evening and Monday morning, vandals damaged statues that represent stops along the Huron-Kinloss Ice Cream Trail in Ripley.

A ‘Sammy Sprinkes Street Sweet’ was stabbed with multiple objects causing extensive damage, and the ‘Mario Toad’ in Lucknow was utterly destroyed when the culprits damaged the top portion of the statue. It will have to be rebuilt.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with information as they continue to investigate.