Vandals defaced boardwalk in Barrie's west end

Graffiti stains the boardwalk of the Bear Creek Eco Park.

Vandals carrying cans of white and blue paint wrote rude words on the wooden base of the trail, defacing the eco park's natural buffer through the marsh in west-end Barrie over the weekend.

City crews will attend to the boarded walkway as soon as possible.

"Staff began cleanup today and will continue this week when the boardwalk is dry," said Scott Lamantia, spokesman for the city of Barrie.

"They need to sand it off and it's best to do it when the wood is dry," he said.