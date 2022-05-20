Vandals cause thousands in damage in Essa Township

Essa Township has had 'several incidents' of recent vandalism, according to officials.

The Township said multiple stop signs and picnic tables were damaged or destroyed in Angus last weekend.

It noted how vandalism is costly to taxpayers.

"Taxpayers are already being hit hard with rising costs and expenses today," a press release reads. "So additional and unnecessary expense is not welcome news."

The Township estimates the damage is roughly $10,000.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is asked to call 911 and notify them of a non-emergency situation.