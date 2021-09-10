Vandals cause $1,000 damage in Meaford park building
Police are looking for the culprits who vandalized the facilities at a park in Meaford earlier this week.
Grey Bruce provincial police say the offenders damaged the washrooms at McCarroll Park on Parker Street East sometime between Sat., Sept. 4 and Tues., Sept. 7.
Police say they caused about $1,000 in damage with black spray paint.
The OPP is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Even one COVID-19 vaccine dose can boost mental health, study finds
On top of providing protection against COVID-19, new research has shown that getting even a single vaccine dose can improve mental health.
No parties doing enough to address students' issues, experts warn
With a little over one week left in the 2021 federal election campaign, experts are raising concerns that party leaders have not addressed the issues impacting post-secondary students enough, potentially hampering voter turnout among young Canadians.
Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
Atlantic
-
Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
-
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
-
N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections
As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Montreal
-
Quebec kids' hospitals packed, not with COVID-19 but 'unprecedented' surge in other viruses
Quebec children's hospitals are packed, but it's not with COVID-19 cases -- there's been an unprecedented explosion of wintertime viruses appearing in the summer among kids. The province is creating special pediatric clinics to help with the overflow.
-
Auger-Aliassime looks to follow Fernandez into finals in battle of the giants
Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to follow his fellow Quebecer Leylah Annie Fernandez when the Montrealer plays Daniil Medvedev Friday for a date in the U.S. Open final.
-
Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa records first COVID-19 death in two months
A man in his 50s is the first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19 since early July.
-
Police services board chair says Ottawa mayor 'out of touch'
The chair of Ottawa’s police services board says Mayor Jim Watson is ‘out of touch’ with the work being done to fight violent crime in the city.
-
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board 'regrets' burning books in the name of reconciliation as part of educational program
An Ontario school board has said that they now "regret" the 2019 educational program that saw books burned and used as fertilizer in the spirit of "reconciliation."
-
'You could have killed my kid': Father furious after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
-
Ontario man beat 3 neighbours with metal pole over noise complaint, police say
An Ontario man faces a raft of criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a number of his neighbours with a metal pole after what began as a dispute over a noise complaint.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge
A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge.
-
'Intentionally set' fire at Kitchener Walmart caused approximately $3 million in damage: police
Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region adds 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Windsor
-
Windsor West candidates tout plans for auto industry
Windsor West candidates in the federal election went head-to-head again Friday, this time over their respective party’s plans for the auto industry.
-
'She’s not done fighting': Local Paralympian in critical condition
Danielle Campo-McLeod, 36, a two-time Paralympic athlete, is on life-support in Windsor Regional Hospital because of complications from childbirth.
-
Lost medals come home to Southwestern Ontario
The medals of a distinguished military doctor who served in two conflicts, thirty years apart, have been tracked and returned to Southwestern Ontario.
London
-
Oxford County to implement vaccine mandate for staff, but not without opposition from Woodstock mayor
Oxford County has become the latest area government to endorse a vaccine mandate for staff, but it didn’t come without major resistance from the mayor of Oxford’s largest municipality.
-
London, Ont. police arrest two suspects in mid-day shooting investigation
Two suspects have been arrested following a London, Ont. shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.
-
Member of Hillcrest Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is investigating a number of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children as a member of a local public elementary school has tested positive for the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle involved in New Sudbury collision was stolen, police say
Greater Sudbury Police have released the sequence of events that led to a two-vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road that left two people injured.
-
MRI at North Bay's hospital closed until mid-November
People in the North Bay area who urgently need an MRI will have to travel out of town until November.
-
Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
Winnipeg
-
Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba
Manitoba has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.
-
-
Winnipeg man facing additional charges related to assaults along Red River trail
A Winnipeg man is facing four additional charges in relation to attacks on women along a Winnipeg river trail.
Calgary
-
'9/11 left me without words': Calgary-born photographer reflects 20 years after iconic Time Magazine cover photo
Owerko's photo became an iconic Time Magazine cover image and has since been republished in a special commemorative edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
-
Airdrie-East MLA accused of 'undermining Alberta's vaccination efforts' with social media posts
The Facebook page of Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt was updated Wednesday night with an image championing freedom of vaccination choice. Now, the NDP is calling for her removal from caucus.
-
Alberta to assess current COVID-19 health measures before considering new ones
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, accused of not doing enough to stop a COVID-19 surge swamping hospitals, says the government wants to see the effect of recent health restrictions before adding any new ones.
Edmonton
-
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
-
Alberta to assess current COVID-19 health measures before considering new ones
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, accused of not doing enough to stop a COVID-19 surge swamping hospitals, says the government wants to see the effect of recent health restrictions before adding any new ones.
-
1 dead after highway crash east of Edmonton
One person is dead after a serious crash on Highway 619 and Range Road 32 Friday afternoon, Mounties say.
Vancouver
-
After exposure of Vancouver 'sweetheart deal,' B.C. promises action on social housing project
A little over a week after the exposure of a "sweetheart deal" in a major Vancouver social housing project, the province is promising action with an agreement to expedite construction.
-
Vancouver breaks decades-old weather record; temperatures expected to drop in coming days
Warm temperatures on Thursday led Vancouver to break a decades-old weather record, Environment Canada's preliminary data shows.
-
Have you seen these swords? 'Precious heirlooms' stolen during North Vancouver break-in, RCMP say
Police in North Vancouver are asking the public to contact them with information on some unusual items stolen during a recent break-in.